2 seriously injured after SUV crash in Leesburg

Police in Leesburg, Virginia, say two adults were seriously injured on Saturday evening after a vehicle struck a light pole and caught fire along Battlefield Parkway.

Officers responded to reports of the collision at around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release.

On the scene, investigators found that the involved SUV had been driving southbound on Battlefield Parkway NE when it struck a light pole in the area around Potomac Station Drive NE and East Market Street (Route 7).

The 40-year-old male driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The passenger, a woman in her 40s, was taken by helicopter to a regional hospital for treatment. Both are currently listed as in serious, but stable condition.

Parts of southbound Battlefield Parkway were closed Saturday evening while officials investigated the scene and cleanup took place.

Police in Leesburg say they are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information to contact Officer M. Hackney at 703-771-4515 or by emailing mhackney@leesburgva.gov.

Here is a map of the approximate area for the crash: