Woman killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-495

A woman is dead after a Thursday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer which occurred on Interstate 495 in Virginia, causing road closures.

Virginia State Police said that the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. when a tractor-trailer and a Honda sedan crashed into each other on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway near Eisenhower Avenue.

The woman, who was driving the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the crash, the thru lanes of the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop were closed between Maryland Route 414/St. Barnabas Road and Eisenhower Avenue until 6:30 a.m., according to the WTOP Traffic Center.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.