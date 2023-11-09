There’s a new health insurance marketplace for Virginians. Here’s how to sign up

Virginia is joining other states in changing the way residents can get access to health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, which was passed during the Obama administration. The commonwealth has launched a state-based health insurance marketplace.

The new resource fully replaces HealthCare.gov as the designated health insurance marketplace for Virginians, who don’t receive health insurance through their jobs.

Keven Patchett, director of the Virginia Health Benefit Exchange, said the Virginia marketplace has a number of plans for a number of different situations.

“A new family that’s getting started, or somebody who is looking to retire early, maybe start a second career being self-employed,” Patchett said.

Patchett said nearly nine out of 10 customers qualify for savings through the new system, which may lower your current monthly health insurance payment.

“We’ve worked closely, for example, with our insurance carriers, our insurance agents and brokers, our state Medicaid agency to tailor this marketplace to Virginia.”

People who have recently lost Medicaid should also check the new system for health care coverage, Patchett said.

“We spent a lot of time coordinating with our state agency to make sure we are ready to help people make that transition.”

The open enrollment period for 2024 closes Jan. 15.