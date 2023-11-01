1 driver dies, another runs from I-95 crash site, Virginia police say

A tractor-trailer and sedan crashed in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 156-mile-marker in Woodbridge at around 5 a.m., according to Virginia State Police.

Scene of a fatal accident on I-95 southbound near Woodbridge, Virginia, that left one driver dead, one on the run and traffic in the are restricted for most of Sunday. (Courtesy Sharon Reid)

The tractor-trailer, identified by state troopers as a FedEx truck, had "struck the pillar supporting the flyover ramp, which caused the trailer to rip open and lose its contents."

The unidentified male who was driving the tractor-trailer died at the scene.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot “while he was being treated by EMS at the scene,” police said in an email to WTOP. Officers are currently following leads to locate him.

Neither driver was publicly identified by police.

Following the collision, traffic on I-95 southbound near the accident was limited to one lane through the morning and into the early afternoon. Around 3 p.m., two lanes were opened, according to WTOP Traffic’s Steve Dresner.

Police said the Crash Reconstruction Team out of the Fairfax Division is currently taking part in the investigation.

WTOP’s Steve Dresner contributed to this report.