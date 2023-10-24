Are you a Va. taxpayer? Be on the lookout for a rebate check

Starting Wednesday, taxpayers can check their eligibility for a one-time tax rebate online. Nine hundred million dollars in tax rebates will go out to eligible taxpayers over the next few weeks.

Nine hundred million dollars in tax rebates will go out to eligible Virginia taxpayers over the next few weeks, according to a news release from the office of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The government expects most rebates to be issued by Nov. 7.

Individual filers will receive a one-time payment of up to $200, while taxpayers filing jointly can expect to get $400.

To receive their rebates, taxpayers must file by Wednesday, Nov. 1, and have had a 2022 tax liability.

“As Virginians continue to face inflation and high prices as a direct result of policies out of Washington, D.C., these rebates are an important step going into the holiday season to help Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money for gas, groceries, and essentials,” Youngkin said in the news release.

If you received a state tax refund by direct deposit this year, you will probably get the rebate check the same way and in the same bank account. If not, your check will be sent in the mail.

Rebates are generally sent out on a rolling basis, so some taxpayers will get their checks within the next three weeks.

If you owe money to the state government, Virginia will use your rebate to satisfy that debt and send you the difference, plus the contact information for the government agency that your debt was owed to. If your debt is for more money than the rebate is worth, you can expect a letter from Virginia Tax explaining how the rebate was used to repay the debt, as well as agency contact information.