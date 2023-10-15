Tour Virginia’s fall foliage aboard a historical warbird in Culpeper

Culpeper Regional Airport has partnered with the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force to offer rides in their warbirds for a special event on Oct. 28 and 29.

Want to see Virginia’s fall foliage from the air? Culpeper Regional Airport in Elkwood, Virginia has partnered with the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force to offer rides in historical warbirds for a special event on Oct. 28 and 29.

The Capital Wing is offering rides in a North American T-6 Texan for $450.

Flights in the Grumman AA-1B, powered by a 4-cylinder 108hp Lycoming engine with a top speed of 138 mph, are $125 that weekend.

If you want a ride in a Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder, the Capital Wing’s “classic art deco aircraft,” they are $225.

Also, rides in the 1942 Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit biplane are $315.

Visitors will also be able to tour the museum and hangar to view other warbirds and talk with pilots and crew. Parking and touring at the facility are free, whether you take one of the reserved flights, or not.

Find more information and book a ride online.