No big Powerball prize, but 2 tickets sold in Fairfax Co. won $50K each

While no one claimed the more than billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Wednesday, two tickets sold in Fairfax County, Virginia, raked in $50,000 each for the lucky buyers.

The winning tickets were sold at a 7-Eleven on Leesburg Pike in Herndon and at a Crosspoint Market on Village Shops Drive in Fairfax Station, according to a news release Thursday from Virginia Lottery. In addition, a ticket sold at a Thrift Mart/Truck Plaza in Petersburg, Virginia, south of Richmond, won $50,000.

The three winning tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.

A total of 86,410 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes of some sort in the drawing. Lottery profits in Virginia go toward K-12 education.

Earlier this year, a Powerball player in Virginia won a $161 million jackpot. In addition, three Powerball players in Virginia have won $1 million prizes so far this year.

With no winner, the current Powerball jackpot has swelled to an estimated $1.4 billion. The next drawing is Saturday night.

