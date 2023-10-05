Live Radio
Home » Virginia News » No big Powerball prize,…

No big Powerball prize, but 2 tickets sold in Fairfax Co. won $50K each

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

October 5, 2023, 2:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

While no one claimed the more than billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Wednesday, two tickets sold in Fairfax County, Virginia, raked in $50,000 each for the lucky buyers.

The winning tickets were sold at a 7-Eleven on Leesburg Pike in Herndon and at a Crosspoint Market on Village Shops Drive in Fairfax Station, according to a news release Thursday from Virginia Lottery. In addition, a ticket sold at a Thrift Mart/Truck Plaza in Petersburg, Virginia, south of Richmond, won $50,000.

The three winning tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.

A total of 86,410 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes of some sort in the drawing. Lottery profits in Virginia go toward K-12 education.

Earlier this year, a Powerball player in Virginia won a $161 million jackpot. In addition, three Powerball players in Virginia have won $1 million prizes so far this year.

With no winner, the current Powerball jackpot has swelled to an estimated $1.4 billion. The next drawing is Saturday night.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up