Irked by trips to the DMV? In Va., you can start the process of getting driver’s license, REAL ID at home

Have you gone to the Department of Motor Vehicles, only to be told you're missing a document and to come another time when you have it? With the "start anywhere" service, you could reduce your number of trips to the Virginia DMV.

Have you gone to the Department of Motor Vehicles, only to be told you’re missing a document and to come another time when you have it? With the “start anywhere” service, you could reduce your number of trips to the Virginia DMV.

The service, which lets you begin transactions online, has expanded to include original IDs. Previously, you could start applications for original and renewal driver’s licenses or replacements and name changes, including upgrades to REAL ID — which you will need starting May 7, 2025, in order to board domestic flights or enter a secure federal building.

You can start your application by visiting the DMV website, where Virginians can also find “exactly what documents they need to bring with them so that their visit is successful,” the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles said in a news release.

“If you’d like to apply for an ID or driver’s license, I recommend starting online so you know exactly what documents to bring with you when you visit us in person,” DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey said in a statement.

You will need to eventually go to the DMV to complete your application — but you can make an appointment to do that.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.