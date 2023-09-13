Fired Loudoun Co. superintendent claims prosecutorial misconduct in special grand jury, seeks to have indictments dismissed

The lawyer for fired Loudoun County School Superintendent Scott Ziegler claims prosecutors in Attorney General Jason Miyares's office resorted to "extensive abuse of the special grand jury process," and will ask a judge Thursday to dismiss Ziegler's three indictments for misdemeanors.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares speaks during an interview at the Office of the Attorney General in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly)(AP/Ryan M. Kelly)

In a motion to dismiss, filed on Sept. 7, defense attorney Erin Harrigan said prosecutors repeatedly commented on the credibility of witnesses who appeared before the grand jury and supplied answers to witnesses when they did not know the answer.

In a motion to dismiss, filed on Sept. 7, defense attorney Erin Harrigan said prosecutors repeatedly commented on the credibility of witnesses who appeared before the grand jury and supplied answers to witnesses when they did not know the answer.

The 18-page motion cites several exchanges, including questions to witnesses laden with personal opinions about Loudoun County Public Schools expressed by prosecutors Carlton Davis and Theophani Stamos.

“The system uses whatever rules and rationale it deems necessary to protect its own interests, not the interests of the students, not student privacy, not the interests of the teachers, not the interests of the parents, not the interests of the community … but really just the interests of Dr. Ziegler and the administration. You know, I just think that’s wrong on so many levels,” one of the prosecutors is quoted saying, before adding, “I realize I’m testifying here.”

According to Harrigan, “Prosecutors exerted undue influence on the grand jurors view of the evidence, and tainted the indictments they returned with unconstitutional violations of the defendant’s right to due process.”

A hearing on the defense attorney’s motion will be held Sept. 21 in Loudoun Circuit Court.

Prosecutors’ interaction with grand jurors and special grand jurors are limited to the investigation phase, and prosecutors are not allowed to be involved when jurors are considering indictments.

According to Ziegler’s attorney, “Misconduct by the prosecution was pervasive and extended throughout the proceedings, improperly influencing all of the conclusions reached by the grand jurors, including the indictments in this case.”

Ziegler was fired on Dec. 7, 2022, one day after the release of a special grand jury report that criticized the school system’s response to two in-school sexual assaults by the same student in 2021. The indictments against Ziegler were announced six days later.

Prosecutors haven’t filed a motion in response to the defense request that the indictments be dismissed. WTOP is seeking comment from Miyares’ office.

The attorney general empaneled the special grand jury to investigate the school system, under an executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who made the assaults in the school system a major part of his winning gubernatorial bid.

Ziegler was indicted on three misdemeanor counts, including one count of false publication, apparently relating to statements he made at a June 2021 school board meeting. The other two misdemeanor counts do not relate to the school system’s handling of the 2021 sexual assaults, but to an allegation that he penalized an employee who testified before the grand jury.

Longtime school system spokesman Wayde Byard, who was indicted on a felony perjury charge related to testimony he gave to the special grand jury, was acquitted in June.

Ziegler is set to go on trial later this month.

