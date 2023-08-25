‘Threat of violence’ at Stafford Co. high school cancels football game

A high school football game in Stafford County scheduled for Friday night was canceled following what officials are calling a "threat of violence" made against the opposing team.

Stafford High School has forfeited the football game where they were set to take on James Monroe High School after a group of Stafford students made an inappropriate post on social media that was shared among students.

In a post on Facebook, the high school eluded that responses to the social media post had “the possibility of being carried out at our football game.”

In a statement to the community, Stafford County Public Schools spokesperson Sandra Osborn said, “The specific comment has stirred personal reactions. We do not believe this matter can be resolved in a way for both teams and community to come together at this time for healthy competition.”

There are no plans to reschedule the game but disciplinary action may be taken as the school cooperates with law enforcement.

Fredericksburg City Police and the Stafford sheriff’s office are now investigating.

“Law enforcement and area school systems prioritize community safety and take every threat seriously. We feel lucky to have great partners in Fredericksburg City Public Schools and local law enforcement,” Osborn wrote in the statement.

