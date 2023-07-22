Youngkin says Va. is experiencing its largest labor force in decades

More than 23,000 Virginians found employment in June and the Commonwealth is witnessing its largest labor force since the 1970s, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced at a news conference Friday.

More than 23,000 Virginians found employment in June and the Commonwealth is witnessing its largest labor force since the 1970s, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced at a news conference Friday.

“Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in nearly a year while more and more people are joining the labor force,” Youngkin said, referencing the state’s unemployment rate of 2.7%, which is lower than in May 2023 (2.9%) but still hovering above last June’s rate of 2.5%.

The labor force participation rate, which measures the percentage of all people of working age who are either employed or actively looking for work, also rose 0.1 of a percentage point to 66.6%, the highest rate in Virginia since January 2013.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, just over 23,100 Virginians found new jobs in June and the number of unemployed residents fell by about 9,300.

The Bureau also said Virginia’s labor force grew by just over 13,750 new workers in June, bumping the state’s total figure to about 4.58 million — the largest number of workers seen since counting began in 1976.

The industries that gained the most jobs last month include the government, manufacturing and trade, transportation and utilities, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Some industries across Virginia did see job losses in June, such as construction, which experienced a decrease of about 3,200 jobs.

“We will continue to build on this momentum to ensure that every worker in the Commonwealth can obtain the skills necessary for a great career and thrive in this rapidly changing global economy,” said Bryan Slater, Virginia’s secretary of labor, at the news conference.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.