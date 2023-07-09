Virginia National Guard troops head to Texas for ‘border support mission’

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited troops participating in the Texas border security operation on July 6.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, retired Maj. Gen. Craig Crenshaw, the Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, and Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the Adjutant General of Virginia, visit Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen preparing to deploy to Texas July 6, 2023, at Fort Barfoot, Virginia. The leaders thanked troops for their service and sacrifice before their deployment to Texas as Task Force Cardinal with the mission to assist the Texas Military Department and Operation Lone Star border security operation. The commonwealth’s executive lauded the more than 100 national guardsmen that would be making their way from Fort Barfoot near Blackstone, Virginia, to Texas’ border with praise. Their goal? To support the Lone Star state’s border control mission.

“On behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia, I just want to say thank you. Thank you for your commitment, thank you for your love of nation, and thank you for your love of the commonwealth,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told troops.

Youngkin visited troops participating in the border security operation on July 6, just two days before soldiers, airmen, task force leadership and support personnel headed out of state.

“I want you to know that we got your back,” he said. “Our nation and Virginians are grateful. We salute you,” Youngkin said.

General James W. Ring, who serves as the leader of Virginia’s National Guard, commended the effort that task force participants put forth to ensure servicemembers have all they need to successfully complete their mission: supporting Texas law enforcement.

“I know from personal experience having supported operations on the Southwest Border that border security, law enforcement and public safety organizations face tremendous challenges,” Ring said.

“Just as the Virginia National Guard stands ready to assist our fellow Virginians in times of need, our Soldiers and Airmen are also ready to provide assistance to other states through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact process and will provide requested capabilities to help our fellow Americans.”

