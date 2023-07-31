Eviction filings surpass pre-pandemic levels in some parts of Northern Virginia

Eviction filings have been on the rise across parts of Virginia and, in some areas, have surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

In Fairfax County, eviction filings in the first quarter of this year rose by nearly 3% compared to the first quarter of 2020, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to the Northern Virginia Affordable Housing Alliance. That means about one in every 69 renters in Fairfax County faced eviction filings in the first quarter of the year.

Overall, the alliance said the data showed that 1 in 57 renter households across the entire Northern Virginia region faced eviction during the first quarter of this year.

Eviction filings have soared even more in Arlington County, increasing by nearly 13% during the first quarter of 2023 compared to pre-pandemic levels.

In Prince William County, eviction filings increased by 2%, or 1 in every 35 households.

In Alexandria, however, evictions remain below pre-pandemic levels, with 1 in every 37 renters facing evictions during the same period. Evictions were also down in Loudoun County.

The result of expired eviction moratoriums, rent increases and dried-up emergency rental assistance funds is a concerning trend seen in jurisdictions across the state.

“By continuing to raise awareness, we hope to work towards a more equitable and secure housing landscape,” the alliance said. “Addressing evictions is not only a matter of housing stability but also an essential step in ensuring the well-being and prosperity of our communities.”

The alliance has shared possible solutions, including more affordable housing, language accessibility, and rental assistance programs to better support vulnerable families.

