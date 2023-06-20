‘Tiger King’ trainer ‘Doc’ convicted of four felonies in Virginia

Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, who appeared in the Netflix hit series “Tiger King,” was accused of illegally purchasing endangered lion cubs in Frederick County for display and profit at his zoo business in South Carolina.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, who appeared in the Netflix hit series “Tiger King,” was convicted last Friday on four felonies in Frederick County, Virginia.

The convictions included two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and two felony counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic. Antle was accused of illegally purchasing endangered lion cubs in Frederick County for display and profit at his zoo business in South Carolina.

“Virginia’s animal cruelty laws are not taken lightly by my office,” Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a news release following the weeklong trial. “I’m proud of my Animal Law Unit for their tireless work and I’m thrilled that the jury not only agreed with us but sent a message that Virginia does not tolerate wildlife animal trafficking.”

The four felonies are the latest convictions against the controversial and embattled animal trainer.

In 2022, he was one of five individuals indicted for crimes involving federal wildlife trafficking and money laundering. According to The Associated Press, Antle has had more than 35 Department of Agriculture violations for mistreating animals dating back to 1989.

Antle’s felony sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14, 2023.

