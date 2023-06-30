Drones, guns and Botox: A rundown of new Va. laws taking effect July 1

New Virginia laws, set to take effect Saturday, July 1, seek to improve safety, privacy and quality of life in the Commonwealth.

Here is a rundown of some key changes.

Safety and privacy addressed

Peeping or spying by drone will be against the law, in Virginia, as of July 1. HB1583 prohibits people from knowingly using an “unmanned aircraft system to secretly or furtively peep, spy, or attempt to peep or spy into or through a window, door, or other aperture of any building.”

Fentanyl will be considered a weapon of terrorism. Under Senate Bill 1188, anyone who manufactures or distributes any substance with a detectable amount of fentanyl can be charged with the Class 4 felony of using a weapon of terrorism.

Starting July 1, strangulation will be a separate crime, rather than a method to commit an assault. Under House Bill 1673, impeding the blood circulation or respiration of a person by blocking or impeding the airway is a Class 6 felony, if it results in a bodily injury.

Making a phony 911 call or otherwise prompting an emergency response will be a Class 1 misdemeanor. However, if someone dies during the emergency response as a result of the call, the person who made the false communication can be charged with a Class 5 or Class 6 felony, under HB1572.

Assault and battery against public transportation workers will become a Class 1 misdemeanor, and requires the perpetrator not use the transit system for at least six months after conviction, under HB2330.

New traffic rules

Under SB1069, drivers will be required to stop when approaching a pedestrian who is crossing the highway, rather than the current requirement of yielding.

In Virginia, it will be against the law to make aftermarket modifications to make a headlight appear as a blue light, on a car, motorcycle, bike, motorized skateboard, or other transportation device, under SB855.

Gun tax credit, Botox for dentists and jury duty pay

HB2387 establishes an income tax credit for 2023 through 2027 for people who buy one or more firearm safety devices. The purchaser will be allowed a credit of up to $300 for the purchase, with a cap of $5 million per taxable year.

Starting Saturday, when SB1539 takes effect, dentists can provide Botox injections in parts of the body not associated with dental procedures, provided that dentist has completed training and continuing educations in the administration of botulinum toxin injections for cosmetic purposes.

And Virginians serving jury duty will get $50 per day, up from $30, under HB2317.

