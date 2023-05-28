Shenandoah adds 1,000-acre Tanners Ridge woodlands, Naked Creek to its park land

Shenandoah National Park in Virginia will be about 1,000 acres bigger on your next visit.

WTOP's Luke Lukert reports on the addition of Tanners Ridge to Shenandoah National Park.

The park officially added the Tanners Ridge land area in Page County and the waters of Naked Creek earlier this month. The land was sold to the Shenandoah National Park Trust by three families in 2021.

It was purchased for $3 million and then donated by the trust to the park in 2022.

“We are thrilled that the settlement funds enabled the addition of these lands to Shenandoah National Park,” said Cindy Schulz, field office supervisor at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Virginia Ecological Services Field Office. “Conserving this area meets the goals of the settlement by protecting tributaries to the South Fork Shenandoah River and providing and improving habitat for migratory birds, fish and other wildlife.”

The land acquired consists of three contiguous properties purchased by the trust with funds from the DuPont Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration Program (NRDAR) settlement, according to the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

Additionally, the Shenandoah National Park Trust is negotiating the donation of 225 acres in Warren County and 24 acres in Sperryville to add to the park.

“The Shenandoah National Park Trust is proud of the strong collaborations that have led to this momentous addition to the Park,” said Jessica Cocciolone, the trust’s executive director. “These partnerships have ensured that this majestic property will be preserved and protected for generations to come.”

