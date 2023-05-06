Packed Virginia pub celebrates King Charles’ coronation

Fans of all things Great Britain gathered early Saturday morning at a pub in Vienna, Virginia, to watch the coronation of King Charles III.

WTOP's Luke Garrett talks with celebrating patrons and the pub's owners.

Tea, coffee and even a few brews flowed early Saturday morning as English expats, Premier League fans and Britain enthusiasts gathered at the Hawk and Griffin pub in Vienna, Virginia, to watch the coronation of King Charles III.

All eyes were glued to the dozen TVs and a projector screen broadcasting from London.

“Finding myself in Virginia, I couldn’t miss it,” Jeff Sheldon said.

He grew up in the United Kingdom — and watched the royal family evolve.

“I met the King once,” Sheldon said. “I think he’ll do jolly well. He’s old and sensible enough to pursue his interests.”

While it’s the first British coronation in 70 years, it wasn’t the first for Christine Langsford.

“At the last coronation I remember seeing him then,” Langsford said. “I thought he was the cutest little baby I’d ever seen.”

When asked whether the monarchy is outdated, Langsford bristled: “No, it’s one thing that makes us different from the Americans,” Langsford said. “We have a king.”