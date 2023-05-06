KING CHARLES III CORONATION: FAQ | Events in the DC region | ‘Bloody Camilla’ drinks in Alexandria? | Where to see royal jewels in DC | How to watch
Packed Virginia pub celebrates…

Packed Virginia pub celebrates King Charles’ coronation

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

May 6, 2023, 9:35 AM

A crowd gathered at the Hawk and Griffin pub in Vienna, Virginia, to watch the coronation of King Charles III. (WTOP/Luke Garrett)
WTOP/Luke Garrett
Pub patrons watch as King Charles III is crowned. (WTOP/Luke Garrett)
WTOP/Luke Garrett
A cardboard cutout of King Charles III at a Virginia bar. (WTOP/Luke Garrett)
WTOP/Luke Garrett
WTOP's Luke Garrett talks with celebrating patrons and the pub's owners.

Tea, coffee and even a few brews flowed early Saturday morning as English expats, Premier League fans and Britain enthusiasts gathered at the Hawk and Griffin pub in Vienna, Virginia, to watch the coronation of King Charles III.

All eyes were glued to the dozen TVs and a projector screen broadcasting from London.

“Finding myself in Virginia, I couldn’t miss it,” Jeff Sheldon said.

He grew up in the United Kingdom — and watched the royal family evolve.

“I met the King once,” Sheldon said. “I think he’ll do jolly well. He’s old and sensible enough to pursue his interests.”

While it’s the first British coronation in 70 years, it wasn’t the first for Christine Langsford.

“At the last coronation I remember seeing him then,” Langsford said. “I thought he was the cutest little baby I’d ever seen.”

When asked whether the monarchy is outdated, Langsford bristled: “No, it’s one thing that makes us different from the Americans,” Langsford said. “We have a king.”

