Md. man leads Virginia State police on chase in stolen SUV, rams into trooper car

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

May 17, 2023, 6:51 PM

The disabled Virginia State Police SUV that was rammed multiple times during a stolen car pursuit on May 17, 2023. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

Police say a man from Brooklyn, Maryland, stole an SUV from a dealership in Prince William County, Virginia, on Wednesday morning, ramming into a Virginia State trooper vehicle multiple times after leading them on a chase.

Prince William County police said that a GMC Yukon from the Koons dealership on Richmond Highway was reported stolen around 10:40 a.m. A detective located the vehicle and attempted to arrest the driver, but he fled the scene, according to police.

The vehicle headed north, where the Virginia State Police identified the stolen SUV as it was headed into Fairfax County on Route 1.

A state trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, but the SUV driver would not stop and sped off, according to officials. The trooper pursued the stolen vehicle, and officers said the driver rammed the state trooper’s patrol car three times, until the patrol vehicle became disabled.

The pursuit ended when the suspect, a 27-year-old male, stopped at Pole Road and Highland Lane. He was then taken into custody.

Police said both the trooper and driver were transported to Inova Mount Vernon Hospital for medical evaluations as a precautionary measure. The trooper was not injured, according to the Virginia State Police.

Charges are still pending as the investigation continues.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

