Man steals rifle from police car in Pentagon City

A 21-year-old man armed with a stolen rifle and wearing a ballistic vest with police insignia was arrested by Arlington County Police on Friday morning, according to a news release.

Police say Tyler Rodriguez-Hernandez was apprehended by officers responding to a report of a person with a gun at approximately 9:06 a.m. at the 700 block of 12th Street S. Officers said they established a perimeter and located the suspect inside a parking garage in the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street.

Rodriguez-Hernandez entered a parking garage in the 700 block of 12th Street S. and discharged a fire extinguisher before using a shovel to break into an off-duty officer’s police vehicle. The department said he removed a secured rifle and other items.

Rodriguez-Hernandez then ran across the street and briefly entered a shopping mall, before exiting into the parking garage that officials located him in, according to the news release. Police said they took him into custody without any injuries and the rifle was recovered on the scene.

Rodriguez-Hernandez is being held with no bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility. He is charged with grand larceny, destruction of property, unlawful wearing of police insignia and other charges.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 703-228-4342 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

