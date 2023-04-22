Live Radio
Police: Man killed in Fairfax Co. crash after evading DUI checkpoint

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

April 22, 2023, 9:09 PM

Fairfax County police have identified the man killed in a crash in Chantilly, Virginia.

The Fairfax County Police Department said that around 1 a.m. on Saturday, 39-year-old Ashton Robinson, of Culpeper, was being pursued by Fauquier County deputies after he drove away from a DUI checkpoint in an SUV.

Robinson was traveling eastbound on Lee Highway when he attempted to pass a mid-size car, according to officials.

His vehicle struck the car before it swerved off the road and hit a guardrail. The force of the impact threw him from the vehicle.

Police said speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

Officers declared Robinson dead when they arrived at the scene of the crash on Lee Highway and Bull Run Post Office Road. The driver and passenger of the other car were not injured.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this crash to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (703) 280-0543.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

