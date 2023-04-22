Police: Man killed in Fairfax Co. crash after evading DUI checkpoint

A man is dead after a crash that ejected him from his vehicle, after driving away from a DUI checkpoint in Chantilly, Virginia, according to officials.

Fairfax County police have identified the man killed in a crash in Chantilly, Virginia.

The Fairfax County Police Department said that around 1 a.m. on Saturday, 39-year-old Ashton Robinson, of Culpeper, was being pursued by Fauquier County deputies after he drove away from a DUI checkpoint in an SUV.

Robinson was traveling eastbound on Lee Highway when he attempted to pass a mid-size car, according to officials.

His vehicle struck the car before it swerved off the road and hit a guardrail. The force of the impact threw him from the vehicle.

Police said speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

Officers declared Robinson dead when they arrived at the scene of the crash on Lee Highway and Bull Run Post Office Road. The driver and passenger of the other car were not injured.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this crash to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (703) 280-0543.