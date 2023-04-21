Kings Dominion introduces chaperone policy for young people citing increase in ‘unruly’ behavior

Kings Dominion amusement park is enforcing a new code of conduct starting this weekend that will limit some teens' access to the park.

Just in time for summer vacation, Kings Dominion amusement park in Virginia is enforcing a new code of conduct starting this weekend that will limit some teens’ access to the park.

Under the new policy going into effect on Saturday, all guests ages 15 or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to the park after 4 p.m. Only one chaperone may accompany no more than 10 guests ages 15 or younger per day.

In a statement, the park wrote that “Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues.”

Young guests who are found to be unaccompanied will be asked to leave the park.

“We believe these changes will help ensure that Kings Dominion continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come,” the park wrote.

Other local theme parks, such as Six Flags in Bowie, Maryland, or Busch Gardens in Williamsburg have not enforced a similar chaperone rule, but do note safety tips and guidelines for parkgoers on their respective websites.

In October 2022, the park announced it would be open year-round. Season passes and daily tickets are available for sale on its website.