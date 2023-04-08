48 people displaced by Woodbridge apartment fire

Officials in Prince William County, Virginia, say the fire impacted 14 units at the Woodbridge Station Apartments in the 1300 block of Eisenhower Circle

A destructive fire Friday displaced 48 residents at an apartment building in Woodbridge, Virginia, according to fire officials.

Prince William County’s Department of Fire and Rescue said the fire impacted 14 units at the Woodbridge Station Apartments in the 1300 block of Eisenhower Circle. The flames started around 4 p.m. and by the time firefighters arrived on the scene, there was heavy fire on the fourth floor of the building.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames and no injuries were reported, but the building official declared the structure unsafe to occupy.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the incident.

The apartments were not built with sprinkler protection, which officials said would have minimized the damage of the blaze.

The American Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region said trained volunteers from the organization are assisting the nearly 50 people impacted by the fire. They are providing food, water, financial resources and other essential services.

This was one of the four fires contained by the Prince William County Fire and Rescue team within the span of an hour on Friday afternoon.

Below is the area where the apartment fire took place: