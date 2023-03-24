MARCH MADNESS: Top seeds fail to reach Elite 8 | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Virginia police release photo of suspect car in Capital Beltway shooting

March 24, 2023, 5:22 PM

Virginia State Police have released a photo of the car whose front seat passenger is suspected of firing shots on the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County.

The vehicle is described as a matte-finish charcoal gray Mercedes AMG E-Class sedan with a sunroof and tinted windows.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Sunday when police were called for reports of the occupants of a sedan shooting at vehicles while driving northbound on Interstate 495 near the Little River Turnpike exit.

Virginia police are looking for the occupants of this car. They say the front seat passenger of this car fired shots on the Capital Beltway on Sunday, March 19. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

It was later discovered that the shots came from the person sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Police say the occupants of the Mercedes and a silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck started driving aggressively while traveling north on the Capital Beltway, presumably in a road rage incident.

“Words and gestures were exchanged between the two vehicles,” police said in a statement.

Police say as the vehicles went under the Route 236 overpass, the front seat passenger in the Mercedes fired multiple rounds at the Silverado, which was not struck by the bullets.

One of the bullets struck a vehicle traveling south in the I-495 Express Lanes. The driver of that vehicle was not injured, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the suspect vehicle/occupants is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 703-803-0026 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Anonymous tips are welcome.

