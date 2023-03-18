University of Virginia contractor killed in campus shooting

A University of Virginia contractor has died in a shooting on Elliewood Avenue in Charlottesville, according to a statement from university President Jim Ryan.

A University of Virginia contractor has died in a shooting Saturday on Elliewood Avenue in Charlottesville, according to a statement from university President Jim Ryan.

It happened just after 2 a.m., and the victim was transported from the area to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

A suspect was seen getting into a silver sedan before fleeing the area and traveling east on West Main Street, the statement said.

The contractor died from their injuries Saturday morning.

Please refer to the following thread with an update from President Ryan on the Elliewood Avenue shooting. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/nDALuM0cEs — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) March 18, 2023

“University leaders and I extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family who are grieving this terrible loss,” Ryan said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this incident is part of a trend of increased gun violence in the Charlottesville-Albemarle region. Keeping members of this community safe is our most important responsibility.”

In November, three UVA football players were shot and killed as they were on a bus returning from a field trip.

Ryan said he’s working with police in the area and at the university to work to reduce gun violence in the region.

“They know, as we all do, that this scourge must end,” he said.

Those who have any information about the shooting are asked to call Charlottesville police at 434-970-3280.