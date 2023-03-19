Museum of Chincoteague Island aims to save historic Beebe Ranch

Chincoteague Island has been a wildlife destination for visitors from across the world who are curious to see its wild ponies roaming free. Now there's an effort to save a major piece of the island's history.

The Beebe Ranch has inspired millions since the release of the 1947 book “Misty of Chincoteague,” the story of how the Beebe Family overcame obstacles and tamed a wild horse named Misty. Since then, most of the family’s 100-acre property has been sold, but the home, originally owned by Clarence and Ida Beebe, still stands.

Their family are now hoping to sell the property to the Museum of Chincoteague Island in order to preserve the remaining 10.3 acres.

“It’s a part of our island that we don’t want to lose,” said Cindy Faith, the museum’s executive director.

Through grassroots efforts, the museum says they have raised $250,000 of the $625,000 goal. They have until the end of April to reach their goal before outside developers are allowed to move forward with their bid to purchase the ranch.

The museum says their hope is to preserve, collect and protect the history of Chincoteague and Assateague Island, while also creating a space for visitors to learn about the island.

“This is important to people and it’s worth pushing for to help preserve and protect,” said Faith. “We will work together to be able to protect it and we need your help.”

Donations to the museum can be made through their website or at GoFundMe.