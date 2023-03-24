MARCH MADNESS: Top seeds fail to reach Elite 8 | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Fauquier Co. group files lawsuit to stop Amazon data center in Warrenton

March 24, 2023

Opponents of constructing an Amazon data center in Warrenton, Virginia, haven’t given up their pursuit of ending the project and have filed a new lawsuit.

Filed by the Citizens for Fauquier County, the lawsuit states that the town council ran roughshod over numerous state and local zoning and planning requirements and seeks to stop the construction.

In addition, several citizens like Dave Winn said at a recent town council meeting that Amazon has already started clearing trees at the site, violating town zoning rules.

“They have cleared several acres, they are indiscriminately clearing it,” Winn said.

In response to a question from Council member William Semple, Tommy Cureton, Warrenton’s acting town manager, acknowledging that there are some missing parts to Amazon’s plan.

“We have not received a site plan at this time from the land owner, but the tree preservation plan will be included within that site plan once we are in receipt of that,” Cureton said.

The answer prompted Semple to say, “my one concern is there won’t be any trees to preserve.”

Cureton told the Fauquier Times what Amazon has done is not illegal.

