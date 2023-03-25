Fairfax Co. teen lands first-ever quad axel jump at World Figure Skating Championships

The Fairfax County, Virginia, teen known as the "Quadg0d" lived up to his name at the World Figure Skating Championships by landing the competition's first-ever quadruple axel.

Vienna’s own Ilia Malinin pulled off what is considered the sport’s hardest jump — which involves the skater doing four-and-a-half spins while in the air — on his way to a third-place finish at the championship held in Saitama, Japan.

Boom. And there it is… Ilia Malinin lands the first quad Axel at the world championships. #WorldFigure 🎥: @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/WiXLG8WKMq — Team USA (@TeamUSA) March 25, 2023

It was the first time that the 18-year-old senior from Marshall High School medaled in the world championships.

“I was nervous at the beginning so I was glad to pull it off,” Malinin told The Associated Press. “I’m just very shocked by how much I have progressed this season.”

Malinin attempted six quadruple jumps in total, but under-rotated on a quad lutz and was deducted points on a quad flip and a quad lutz.

The teen previously attempted the quad axel during a competition in San Jose, California, but failed to land it.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert and The Associated Press contributed to this report.