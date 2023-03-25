MARCH MADNESS: Elite 8 with a regional site twist | UConn returns to Final Four since 2014 | VTech rolls Tennessee | Top seeds fail to advance | See photos of local teams
Fairfax Co. teen lands first-ever quad axel jump at World Figure Skating Championships

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 25, 2023, 2:40 PM

The Fairfax County, Virginia, teen known as the “Quadg0d” lived up to his name at the World Figure Skating Championships by landing the competition’s first-ever quadruple axel.

Vienna’s own Ilia Malinin pulled off what is considered the sport’s hardest jump — which involves the skater doing four-and-a-half spins while in the air — on his way to a third-place finish at the championship held in Saitama, Japan.

It was the first time that the 18-year-old senior from Marshall High School medaled in the world championships.

“I was nervous at the beginning so I was glad to pull it off,” Malinin told The Associated Press. “I’m just very shocked by how much I have progressed this season.”

Malinin attempted six quadruple jumps in total, but under-rotated on a quad lutz and was deducted points on a quad flip and a quad lutz.

The teen previously attempted the quad axel during a competition in San Jose, California, but failed to land it.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

