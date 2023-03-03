Live Radio
Events to impact George Washington Parkway traffic

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

March 3, 2023, 7:36 AM

If you use the George Washington Parkway to get around, some things are happening as soon as this weekend that will affect your ride. Here’s what you need to know.

The parkway’s northbound lanes between the Spout Run Parkway and Chain Bridge Road will be closed on Sunday between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., as crews work to remove a car that slid off the road and down to the Potomac River during a snowstorm more than a year ago. The parkway’s southbound lanes will be unaffected.

As the vehicle is removed, a section of the Potomac Heritage hiking trail will also be closed for up to 30 minutes at a time.

Meanwhile, the National Park Service will provide an update on the ongoing George Washington Parkway project involving road and bridge work from Spout Run Parkway to Interstate 495, including details on a reversible lane and other traffic shifts that will go into place starting in April.

The entire project is expected be finished in 2025.

Wednesday’s 7 p.m. meeting on Zoom is open to the public. The pass code is 970907.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

