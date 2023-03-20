Driver fires shots at other vehicles traveling on Capital Beltway

A driver reportedly firing shots at other vehicles on the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County led Virginia State Police to block northbound lanes to investigate on Sunday evening.

A driver reportedly firing shots at other vehicles on the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County led Virginia State Police to block northbound lanes to investigate on Sunday evening.

Around 5 p.m., police were notified that a driver of a sedan shot at vehicles while driving northbound on Interstate 495 near the Little River Turnpike exit.

One vehicle was struck, but no injuries were reported, according to authorities.

Officers temporarily closed lanes as they searched for shell casings and other possible evidence.

#Fairfax: NB I-495 shut down at Little River Turnpike (Rt 236) for @VSPPIO activity. Traffic being detoured via Rt 236 service road, then back on to I-495. Activity not expected to last long. Expect delays. #VaTraffic pic.twitter.com/fbKcrq48u7 — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) March 19, 2023

Police didn’t offer a description of the suspect or the vehicle beyond that it was a sedan.