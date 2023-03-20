Live Radio
Driver fires shots at other vehicles traveling on Capital Beltway

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

March 20, 2023, 8:27 AM

A driver reportedly firing shots at other vehicles on the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County led Virginia State Police to block northbound lanes to investigate on Sunday evening.

Around 5 p.m., police were notified that a driver of a sedan shot at vehicles while driving northbound on Interstate 495 near the Little River Turnpike exit.

One vehicle was struck, but no injuries were reported, according to authorities.

Officers temporarily closed lanes as they searched for shell casings and other possible evidence.

Police didn’t offer a description of the suspect or the vehicle beyond that it was a sedan.
State police are investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 703-803-0026 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

