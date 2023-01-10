BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Virginia News » Virginians can now apply…

Virginians can now apply for custom license plate honoring women veterans

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

January 10, 2023, 9:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginians hoping to honor women veterans could soon have an opportunity to voice their support through a specialty license plate.

But the deadline to apply for a plate is approaching.

Those interested in the specialty license plates need to pre-apply and mail in a deposit to the Virginia Department of Veteran Services, which launched the campaign, by Wednesday.

The General Assembly has to authorize the plates, but they can’t be approved by legislators until the department receives at least 450 pre-applications along with the respective deposits.

A basic plate requires a $10 deposit and a personalized plate costs $20. Checks (no cash allowed) should be made out to the Virginia Department of Veteran Services and a hard-copy of the application should be mailed to:

Ms. Beverly VanTull
Virginia Department of Veterans Services
101 North 14th Street, 17th Floor
Richmond, VA 23219

The first 450 Virginians to apply will get to vote on the plate design.

More than 109,000 women veterans call Virginia home — that’s the largest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in the U.S., according to Daniel Gade, a commissioner at the department

“These women veterans deserve to have unique recognition for their service and the Women Veterans License Plate will afford them this opportunity,” Gade said in a news release.

The form to request a plate is available online.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up