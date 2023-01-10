Virginians can now apply for custom license plate honoring women veterans

Virginians interested in the license plates honoring women veterans should pre-apply and send in a deposit to the DMV by Jan. 11.

Virginians hoping to honor women veterans could soon have an opportunity to voice their support through a specialty license plate.

But the deadline to apply for a plate is approaching.

Those interested in the specialty license plates need to pre-apply and mail in a deposit to the Virginia Department of Veteran Services, which launched the campaign, by Wednesday.

The General Assembly has to authorize the plates, but they can’t be approved by legislators until the department receives at least 450 pre-applications along with the respective deposits.

A basic plate requires a $10 deposit and a personalized plate costs $20. Checks (no cash allowed) should be made out to the Virginia Department of Veteran Services and a hard-copy of the application should be mailed to:

Ms. Beverly VanTull

Virginia Department of Veterans Services

101 North 14th Street, 17th Floor

Richmond, VA 23219

The first 450 Virginians to apply will get to vote on the plate design.

More than 109,000 women veterans call Virginia home — that’s the largest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in the U.S., according to Daniel Gade, a commissioner at the department

“These women veterans deserve to have unique recognition for their service and the Women Veterans License Plate will afford them this opportunity,” Gade said in a news release.

The form to request a plate is available online.