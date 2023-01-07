Crucial Virginia State Police databases restored following earlier outage

The network Virginia State Police uses to keep track of criminal histories, firearm transactions and sex offenders have all been restored following Thursday's outage, according to the state agency.

The network Virginia State Police uses to keep track of criminal histories, firearm transactions and sex offenders has been mostly restored following Thursday’s outage, according to the state agency.

Police said Saturday that the Virginia Criminal Information Network has all but two data systems and webpages fully operational. The VCIN is used by law enforcement agencies, courts and even businesses.

The rebooted systems include the Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction (FTC) V-Check, as well as the websites for the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry (SOR), which are now both publicly accessible.

Police also said that the roughly 1,800 firearm background check requests submitted since the outage Thursday morning have either been processed or are under review.

The outage happened when the fire suppression system was triggered at the VSP administrative headquarters in North Chesterfield. There was no fire, but the system’s activation adversely affected the server that supports the VCIN and several affiliated programs, police said.

“We’re talking about terabytes of information that we are still putting back together and recovering,” VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller said in the aftermath of the outage.

By Friday, police had restored access to the VCIN for law enforcement.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty and Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.