Va. woman pleads guilty in wrong-way, drunken driving crash on I-95 that killed teen

A Spotsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to drinking and driving the wrong way on I-95 in a 2021 crash that killed a 14-year-old girl.

A Spotsylvania, Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to drinking and driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 in a 2021 crash that killed a 14-year-old girl and seriously injured several members of her family.

Taylor Andujar, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday, in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, to aggravated involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence, and four counts of causing serious injuries while driving under the influence.

Andujar was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-95, in the early hours of Sept. 9, 2021, when she hit the SUV of a family driving from New York to Georgia. Fourteen-year old Jarliz Sanchez, a passenger, was killed — four other family members suffered serious injuries in the crash.

According to court records filed by prosecutors, Andujar had consumed several mixed drinks while working that evening in a Fredericksburg bar. After work, she went to two other downtown bars, before getting onto I-95, heading south.

Investigators said after driving approximately six miles, Andujar made a U-turn, south of the Massaponax exit — she was driving the wrong way on southbound I-95 for approximately 12 seconds before crashing into the SUV.

Investigators said Andujar’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, after the crash.

Andujar is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17.