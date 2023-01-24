Study: Va. is best state to retire

Looking for the best place to live when you retire? Look no further than the Old Dominion. Virginia is the top state to retire, according to a new study from WalletHub.

Virginia has a good balance of affordability, quality of life and health care, ranking high in all three categories.

WalletHub points to the commonwealth’s tax friendliness to retirees and great access to adult volunteer activities.

It also boasts a high number of dentists per capita.

The study dinged Virginia for having less mild weather compared to other states and for having a lower population of those 65 and older.

While Virginia received top marks, its northern neighbor did not fare so well.

Maryland was 42nd out of 50 for retirees. Not surprisingly, affordability was the biggest obstacle for seniors in the state. The state ranked very close to the bottom in that category. It did fare decently in access to health care.

WalletHub based the results on a composite score of 47 relevant metrics that included adjusted cost of living, access to public transportation and health care workers per capita.

Wallet Hub said if you are thinking of moving when you retire, plan ahead to find a place that will maximize your quality of life.