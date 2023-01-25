Live Radio
Home » Virginia News » Lawyer: Virginia school administrators…

Lawyer: Virginia school administrators were warned three times in the hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher

The Associated Press

January 25, 2023, 11:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Lawyer: Virginia school administrators were warned three times in the hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

newport news

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up