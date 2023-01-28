Fredericksburg police investigate 10-year-old’s attempted abduction

Police in Fredericksburg, Virginia, are investigating a reported attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl from an apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Police in Fredericksburg, Virginia, are investigating a reported attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl from an apartment complex Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 2500 block of the Commons Apartment complex, according to a release from the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Around 4:15 p.m., police said, the victim was walking near the complex’s leasing office when a man got out of a parked gray sedan and approached her.

Police said that, after starting a conversation with the child, the suspect grabbed her and put her hands behind her back. She was able to escape and run home.

The man fled the scene and has not been found. The victim and her family said they saw the suspect around the apartment complex before the incident.

Fredericksburg police said the investigation is ongoing and that it has no plans to release more information at this time. Police want anyone with information to call the department at 540-373-3122 or leave an anonymous tip by texting 847-411 with “FPDtip” and the information they wish to provide.