Live Radio
Home » Virginia News » Fredericksburg police investigate 10-year-old's…

Fredericksburg police investigate 10-year-old’s attempted abduction

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

January 28, 2023, 8:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Fredericksburg, Virginia, are investigating a reported attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl from an apartment complex Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 2500 block of the Commons Apartment complex, according to a release from the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Around 4:15 p.m., police said, the victim was walking near the complex’s leasing office when a man got out of a parked gray sedan and approached her.

Police said that, after starting a conversation with the child, the suspect grabbed her and put her hands behind her back. She was able to escape and run home.

The man fled the scene and has not been found. The victim and her family said they saw the suspect around the apartment complex before the incident.

Fredericksburg police said the investigation is ongoing and that it has no plans to release more information at this time. Police want anyone with information to call the department at 540-373-3122 or leave an anonymous tip by texting 847-411 with “FPDtip” and the information they wish to provide.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up