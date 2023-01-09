BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Driver injured after tractor-trailer fire on Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

January 9, 2023, 6:54 AM

The driver of a tractor-trailer was injured after his vehicle crashed and caught fire near the exit for Georgetown Pike on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, around 1 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer near Exit 44 on southbound I-495/Capital Beltway Outer Loop.

Officials with state police said the impact of the crash had caused the vehicle to catch fire. The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters extinguish a single-car fire involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

Virginia State Police said details surrounding the crash are still being investigated. It is unclear what caused the fire.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported a single lane on southbound I-495 reopened around 6 p.m. following a five-hour closure.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

