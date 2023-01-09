Driver injured after tractor-trailer fire on Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop

According to Virginia State Police, around 1 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer near Exit 44 on southbound I-495.

The driver of a tractor-trailer was injured after his vehicle crashed and caught fire near the exit for Georgetown Pike on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, around 1 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer near Exit 44 on southbound I-495/Capital Beltway Outer Loop.

Officials with state police said the impact of the crash had caused the vehicle to catch fire. The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police said details surrounding the crash are still being investigated. It is unclear what caused the fire.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported a single lane on southbound I-495 reopened around 6 p.m. following a five-hour closure.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Download the free WTOP News app for Android and Apple phones to sign up for custom traffic and weather alerts.