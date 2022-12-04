Holidays: Holiday travel upended | What can you recyle? | TSA travel tips | Metro's Christmas hours | Which grocery stores are open
Snakes need help skipping a sticky situation this winter, Va. wildlife center warns

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

December 4, 2022, 9:07 AM

Glue traps are common when it comes to pest control, but Virginia’s Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is warning that they may create some negative consequences for our slithering reptilian friends this winter.

Snakes that venture indoors to find themselves stuck to glue traps face the dangers of dehydration, emaciation and injuries caused by the trap itself or inappropriate removal methods.

As temperatures drop outdoors, snakes are likely to seek refuge inside homes, where the wildlife center said the snakes would serve as pest control, “brumating on cold days and consuming insects and small vertebrates on warm days.”

Current temperatures don’t allow snakes found indoors to be placed outdoors, according to the center, because “it’s too cold for them to find alternative shelter to brumate,” which is a reptile’s version of hibernation.

If it’s too late to get rid of your glue traps because a snake in your home has already found itself in a sticky situation, Blue Ridge said don’t try to remove it yourself.

“Cover sticky parts with whatever is available to you (corn flakes, paper towel, etc.), cover the animal with a towel, and place everything into a dark box and get them to your local rehabber ASAP for safe removal and assessment,” the center tweeted.

The snake should never be released after being on a glue trap without a professional’s assessment, the wildlife center said.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

