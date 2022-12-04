Snakes need help skipping a sticky situation this winter, Va. wildlife center warns

Glue traps are common when it comes to pest control, but Virginia’s Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is warning that they may create some negative consequences for our slithering reptilian friends this winter.

It’s December & that means… snakes, right? This Eastern Garter Snake was brought to us after it was found on a glue trap in the finder’s basement. This snake was lucky in that they had no physical injuries from the glue trap removal done at home. This is often not the case. pic.twitter.com/jE9UQYllxt — BlueRidgeWildlifeCtr (@BRWildlifeCtr) December 3, 2022

Snakes that venture indoors to find themselves stuck to glue traps face the dangers of dehydration, emaciation and injuries caused by the trap itself or inappropriate removal methods.

As temperatures drop outdoors, snakes are likely to seek refuge inside homes, where the wildlife center said the snakes would serve as pest control, “brumating on cold days and consuming insects and small vertebrates on warm days.”

Current temperatures don’t allow snakes found indoors to be placed outdoors, according to the center, because “it’s too cold for them to find alternative shelter to brumate,” which is a reptile’s version of hibernation.

If it’s too late to get rid of your glue traps because a snake in your home has already found itself in a sticky situation, Blue Ridge said don’t try to remove it yourself.

If you find an animal on a glue trap, don’t remove it! Cover sticky parts with whatever is available to you (cornflakes, paper towel, etc.), cover the animal with a towel, & place everything into a dark box & get them to your local rehabber ASAP for safe removal & assessment. pic.twitter.com/ngHIxi78pl — BlueRidgeWildlifeCtr (@BRWildlifeCtr) December 3, 2022

“Cover sticky parts with whatever is available to you (corn flakes, paper towel, etc.), cover the animal with a towel, and place everything into a dark box and get them to your local rehabber ASAP for safe removal and assessment,” the center tweeted.

The snake should never be released after being on a glue trap without a professional’s assessment, the wildlife center said.