Holidays: Holiday travel upended | What can you recyle? | TSA travel tips | Metro's Christmas hours | Which grocery stores are open
Home » Virginia News » Northern Va. garbage collector…

Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

December 3, 2022, 11:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets.

Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1.

Residents have dealt with piles of trash outside their homes for weeks and are now scrambling to find new services. On an online neighborhood message board, one resident commented “what a mess.”

Loudoun County has set up a temporary drop-off location for people impacted. On Dec. 3 and 10, residents can drop off trash and yard waste at Parkview High School in Sterling from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $7 in cash.

Fairfax County has provided residents with a list of authorized waste collectors. Residents interested in filing a service complaint should visit the county’s website.

For reimbursement for lost trash collection services, residents can contact the Consumer Affairs Branch at 703-222-8435 — residents and homeowners associations in the areas impacted are required to provide their trash hauling services.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up