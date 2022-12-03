Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets

A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets.

A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets.

Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1.

Residents have dealt with piles of trash outside their homes for weeks and are now scrambling to find new services. On an online neighborhood message board, one resident commented “what a mess.”

Loudoun County has set up a temporary drop-off location for people impacted. On Dec. 3 and 10, residents can drop off trash and yard waste at Parkview High School in Sterling from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $7 in cash.

Fairfax County has provided residents with a list of authorized waste collectors. Residents interested in filing a service complaint should visit the county’s website.

For reimbursement for lost trash collection services, residents can contact the Consumer Affairs Branch at 703-222-8435 — residents and homeowners associations in the areas impacted are required to provide their trash hauling services.