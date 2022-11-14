ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » Virginia News » 'Unimaginably sad day': Leaders…

‘Unimaginably sad day’: Leaders react to U.Va. tragedy

WTOP Staff

November 14, 2022, 4:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An “unimaginably sad day.”

That’s what University of Virginia President Jim Ryan called Monday, after three University of Virginia football players were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday.

It’s a sentiment that many leaders around the commonwealth echoed on Monday.

During a morning news conference about the shooting, Ryan said he couldn’t imagine anything worse than for a parent to lose a child. “Please know that we will do everything we can to honor their lives and will come together soon as a community to mourn these losses,” he said.

On Monday morning, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a tweet that he’s praying for the community.

Sen. Tim Kaine, who represents Virginia, issued a call to action over Twitter.

Virginia’s other senator, Mark Warner, thanked law enforcement for their efforts in arresting a suspect.

My thoughts are still with the families of the victims and the entire Charlottesville community,” he tweeted. “We must continue working to address the epidemic of gun violence.”

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears called for “peace and healing” in a tweet Monday afternoon.

Three Charlottesville-area prosecutors — U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh, Charlottesville Commonwealth Attorney Joseph Platania and Albemarle County Commonwealth Attorney James Hingeley — issued a joint statement saying they are working with police on the investigation.

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Offices for the City of Charlottesville and County of Albemarle are actively working with local, state, and federal law enforcement in their efforts to thoroughly investigate this tragic incident and we will bring any potential charges in the appropriate jurisdiction,” they wrote.

The slain victims were identified as Devin Chandler of Virginia Beach, D’Sean Perry of Miami and Lavel Davis of Ridgeville, South Carolina.

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody late Monday morning.

Monday night’s home basketball game against Northern Iowa has been canceled. And the commissioner of the ACC, Jim Phillips, said conference officials are “heartbroken and devastated”

“The ACC is a family and when one member of our family hurts, we all hurt,” Phillips said in a statement.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up