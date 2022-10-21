Youngkin, Gilbert oppose adding COVID vaccines to state list

Virginia Republican elected leaders say they will oppose any legislative effort to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the state's list of required immunizations.

The announcements from GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert came after a panel of U.S. vaccine experts said that COVID-19 shots should be added to lists of recommended vaccinations for kids and adults.

Gilbert said no legislative action on the matter would happen while he is speaker.

And a spokesperson for Youngkin said he would veto any legislative attempt to add the vaccine to the state’s immunization requirements.

