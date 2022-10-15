RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Virginia solar programs can help you earn credits on your utility bill

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

October 15, 2022, 3:27 PM

Virginia residents can now subscribe to two new solar programs that can help them save on their utility bill.

The State Corporation Commission said one of the programs is available for all of the commonwealth’s Dominion Energy customers, while the other is only for those living in multifamily buildings, such as apartment complexes.

The multifamily program installs solar panels at or near the building being serviced. Customers can subscribe to a portion of the kilowatt-hour (kWh) electricity produced by the panels.

Subscribers get a credit on their utility bill for the kWh amount used, based on Dominion’s full retail rate.

The statewide program offers the same utility bill credit for all Dominion Energy customers, However, those customers have to pay an additional delivery fee since the solar energy is coming from an off-site location.

Low-income customers that participate in the statewide program are exempted from paying the delivery charges.

The programs were established during Virginia’s 2020 General Assembly.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

