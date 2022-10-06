RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Virginia judge: Discriminatory policing suit can go forward

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 7:14 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a lawsuit can move forward against a Virginia town alleging its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals’ constitutional rights.

The ruling came Thursday in a case the Office of the Attorney General is pursuing against the town of Windsor.

The case initially stemmed from an investigation that followed a December 2020 traffic stop involving two Windsor police officers and Army Lt. Caron Nazario.

Video of the incident led to widespread outrage when it surfaced months after the encounter.

A spokesperson for Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares has said the office is pleased with the ruling.

