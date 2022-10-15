RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » Virginia News » Virginia Beach mass shooting…

Virginia Beach mass shooting commission seeks resident input

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 3:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two members of the state commission investigating the 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach are asking residents with any insight about the killer or shooting to speak with them.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that David Cariens and Rebecca Cowan are offering private appointments in Virginia Beach on Wednesday and Friday. On Thursday, Cariens and Cowan will review city documents, including the shooter’s personnel files.

The gunman fatally shot 12 people and wounded four others on May 31, 2019, at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center before he was killed by police.

Cariens believes even the smallest detail can help identify patterns and prevent the next tragedy.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up