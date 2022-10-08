RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
VCU sees decrease in alcohol violations, some students say marijuana is why

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

October 8, 2022, 7:58 PM

Fewer people were caught committing alcohol violations at Virginia Commonwealth University in downtown Richmond, Virginia, according to the school’s annual crime report released by its police department.

At VCU’s Monroe Park Campus — home to most of the school’s undergraduates, according to the university’s website — there was a 93% decrease in liquor law arrests and a 72% decrease in liquor law referrals from 2019 to 2021, the most recently available data.

The reason for the decrease is unclear although some students told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that they believe it could be because more students smoke marijuana.

Last year, Virginia legalized recreational marijuana for people at least 21 years old, who can legally possess an ounce.

Another reason for decrease in violations could be that students were taking classes remotely during the pandemic, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

