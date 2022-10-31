HALLOWEEN NEWS: DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | Driver safety tips | See the DC region's best displays
Tuesday is Virginia’s deadline for individual tax returns and getting up to $500 back

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

October 31, 2022, 3:56 AM

If you live in Virginia and you haven’t filed your individual income tax forms for 2021, the deadline is Tuesday. If you miss this deadline, it may cost you in more ways than one.

In previous years, Virginia residents were required to file their state tax return by May 1. But this year, there was an automatic six-month extension for filing, which made Nov. 1 the extended deadline.

If you miss Tuesday’s tax deadline, in addition to other problems, you could be missing out on some free money from the state.

This year, Virginia is offering one-time income tax rebates of up to $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly. The deadline to be eligible for that rebate is Tuesday.

Here’s a video explaining this year’s rebate in Virginia.

Virginia Tax Commissioner Craig Burns says electronically-filed returns are processed the fastest — with a turnaround time of about two weeks.

“Like last year, we encourage taxpayers to file electronically and to request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit,” said Tax Commissioner Craig Burns. “We’d also like to remind taxpayers that to be eligible for the one-time income tax rebates, they’ll need to file by November 1. Generally, it takes up to two weeks to process an electronically-filed return, and up to eight weeks to process a paper return.”

To learn more about eligibility for Virginia’s one time rebate, visit the state’s website.

WTOP’s John Aaron contributed to this story.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

