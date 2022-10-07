RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Virginia News » Plane crash kills flight…

Plane crash kills flight instructor, injures student pilot

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 10:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — An investigation at a Virginia airport has revealed that a student pilot was flying a small plane when it crashed, killing the flight instructor.

Virginia State Police said in a statement on Friday that the crash occurred upon takeoff on Thursday afternoon at the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport. The single-engine Cessna 172 was piloted by 18-year-old man from Hanover, Maryland.

State police said he tried to pull the craft up at too steep of an angle. That caused the engine to stall in the air, and the aircraft crashed. The 23-year-old flight instructor died. The student pilot and another 18-year-old student were taken to hospitals.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

Survey: Return to the office part 2

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up