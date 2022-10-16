Multiple people shot near James Madison University

Multiple people are recovering after being shot in Harrisonburg, Virginia, near James Madison University early Sunday morning, police tell WTOP.

Michael Parks, a spokesperson with the Harrisonburg Police, tells WTOP that all eight victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It happened at an outdoor gathering at a housing complex on Devon Lane around 2:30 a.m. Both JMU students and local Harrisonburg residents live in the complex, according to Parks.

Students frequently attend parties in the off-campus housing along Devon Lane. It’s unclear if any students are hurt, but the victims range in age from 18 to 27.

Five people are being treated at local hospital Sentara RMH Medical Center, while three others are in Charlottesville at UVA for treatment.

Police say they aren’t sure if one or multiple suspects are involved and they do not believe there’s an active threat to the community.

No suspects are in custody.

