Kings Dominion will be open year-round in 2023

Can't wait for spring to ride the roller coasters? Popular theme park Kings Dominion has announced that, beginning in 2023, it will be open all year round.

In a news release, the Richmond-area destination said it will be adding weekends to its calendar for January, February and early March, with regular operation for the remainder of the year.

You can view Kings Dominion’s updated 2023 calendar online.

“Kings Dominion will be the cure for cabin fever in 2023,” said Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager. “We’ve always wanted to find a way to extend our season to all 12 months, and now families and season passholders won’t have to wait until the spring for their favorite rides or their first taste of funnel cake.”

The park also said 2023 will bring the return of annual, popular events, including Grand Carnivale, Halloween Haunt and WinterFest. All events, plus the newly-added winter weekends, are included with the purchase of a Kings Dominion season pass.

If you can’t wait until 2023, the park is currently in spooky mode for its annual Halloween Haunt, which runs until Oct. 30. Then, from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, 2023, Kings Dominion will present Winterfest, an annual holiday festival featuring millions of seasonal lights, ice skating rinks, special rides, live performances and more.