Former felons get their voting rights restored in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday he'd restored the rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated people.

Civil rights, including the right to vote, have been restored to more than 800 people in Virginia.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday he’d restored the rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated people, who can now register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 elections should they choose to do so.

“Second chances are essential to ensuring Virginians who have made mistakes are able to move forward toward a successful future,“ Youngkin said.

Besides being able to vote, those who have their rights restored can serve on a jury, and even run for public office in Virginia.

Virginia is one of three states whose consti­tu­tion other­wise perman­ently disen­fran­chises all citizens with past felony convic­tions, but grants the state’s governor the author­ity to restore voting rights.