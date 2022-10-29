Employee shot at Lake Ridge Dunkin’ Donuts as robbers hit two stores

Police were already investigating a break-in just after 3:30 a.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts & Baskin Robbins at 13585 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge when the shooting call came in.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Police were already investigating a break-in just after 3:30 a.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts & Baskin Robbins at 13585 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge when the shooting call came in.

Video surveillance at the Woodbridge Dunkin’ Donuts showed a grey SUV parked next to the store at 3:09 a.m., Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said. Then two masked men smashed the drive-through window, got inside and removed a safe from the office. The two then fled in the SUV.

A few minutes later, police received a call for a shooting at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Old Bridge Road and arrived to find the employee in a back office with gunshot wounds to the upper body, Carr said. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The victim had been inside working when two masked men smashed the drive-through window, got inside and held him at gunpoint before attempting to take money from the registers, Carr said.

When the robbers were unsuccessful, they demanded the victim’s property and then fired multiple rounds, striking the him, Carr said. The suspects then fled in the grey SUV. Police say the same suspects were involved in both rimes.

One was described as a light-skinned male, mid-20s, tall, with a skinny build Last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt, blue jeans, green boxer briefs and black shoes. The second was also a light-skinned male, mid-20s, tall, with a skinny build wearing a black mask, a dark-blue hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and dark-colored shoes.